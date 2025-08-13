KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.82% to Rs 9.42 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 81.48% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.4210.93-21.02-24.520.780.960.090.360.050.27

