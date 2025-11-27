KLJ Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of KLJ Resources reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 944.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1062.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.944.921062.150.34-1.673.23-17.693.23-17.691.02-11.28

