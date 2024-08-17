KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit declines 3.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 81.35 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest declined 3.95% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 81.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.81.3569.8756.8063.658.129.225.686.154.384.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp