Shares of Knack Packaging were currently trading at Rs 185.40 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.06% as compared with the issue price of Rs 170.

The stock debuted at Rs 186, marking a premium of 9.41% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 192 and a low of Rs 183.15. On the BSE, over 17.80 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Knack Packaging received bids for 1,58,02,78,040 shares as against 1,89,64,018 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 83.33 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 1 July 2026 and it closed on 3 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 161 and 170 per share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 380 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 35,00,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 59.5 crore at the upper price band of Rs 170. Promoter group members offloaded a part of their stake through the OFS. Knack Packaging utilized Rs 320 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to partially fund capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Borisana, Kadi, Mehsana, Gujarat. The remaining funds were utilized for general corporate purposes.

Knack Packaging (KPL) is an integrated packaging solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) bags used across industries such as food, agriculture, cement, chemicals and pet food. The company exports its products to 71 countries and serves over 1,950 customers globally. It operates a manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 43,300 MTPA and is setting up a new plant in Mehsana, Gujarat, to expand its production capacity. Ahead of the IPO, Knack Packaging (KPL), on 30 June 2026, raised Rs 131.24 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 77.20 lakh shares at Rs 170 each to 14 anchor investors.