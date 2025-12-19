Knowledge Marine bags rock dredging contract from Dredging Corporation

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works said that it has received a rock dredging work contract from Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) worth Rs 58.39 crore.
The scope of the work order encompasses the removal of rock pinnacles and high spots at the Coastal Berth of Jawaharlal Nehru Port, followed by the disposal of the dredged material at the designated dumping ground, DS-3.
This technically critical rock dredging assignment necessitates extensive pre-treatment and the execution of underwater controlled blasting, subsequent to high-precision drilling operations in rock formations exhibiting compressive strengths in excess of 170 megapascals.
The operations will be carried out through an integrated deployment of advanced marine assets, including a dedicated drilling and blasting barge, trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs), a backhoe dredger, self-propelled hopper barges, and secured explosives storage facilities.
KMEW has 60 days to mobilise the equipment and get all the requisite permissions before commencing the works.
Sujay Kewalramani, CEO of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, said: "We are positioning ourselves as a comprehensive solution provider capable of executing the most technically demanding works within the port sector.
This assignment has been attempted by several dredging contractors; however, it has largely remained unsuccessful due to its extraordinary complexity. The rock formation targeted for dredging is estimated to exhibit compressive strengths exceeding 170 megapascals, rendering it the most formidable geological stratum ever undertaken by the KMEW team.
This award further consolidates our standing as a trusted partner within Indias dredging industry and reinforces our contribution to the advancement of the nations maritime infrastructure."
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in providing dredging services, owning and operating marine craft, and repairing, maintaining, and refitting marine crafts and marine infrastructure. Its head office is in Mumbai, and operations are spread across major ports in the country through branch offices in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kandla, Vadinar, and Sittwe, Myanmar.
The company posted a 10.09% decrease in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.20 crore on a 4.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 50.17 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.
The scrip fell 1.08% to currently trade at Rs 3427.70 on the BSE.
