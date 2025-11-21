KNR Constructions bags EPC project of Rs 319 cr

KNR Constructions has received Letter of Acceptance from Musi Riverfront Development Corporation for Construction of an Iconic bridge across Mir Alam Tank connecting Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode worth Rs. 319,24,61,409/- excluding GST. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.

