Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions bags EPC project of Rs 319 cr

KNR Constructions bags EPC project of Rs 319 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KNR Constructions has received Letter of Acceptance from Musi Riverfront Development Corporation for Construction of an Iconic bridge across Mir Alam Tank connecting Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode worth Rs. 319,24,61,409/- excluding GST. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HGINFRA - KPIL successfully bid for Maharashtra Metro Rail project of Rs 1415 cr

Nifty ends below 26,100 mark as Vix surges over 12%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.34%

INR sinks to record low, breaks 89 per US dollar mark

RBI announces interlinking of UPI with TARGET Instant Payment Settlement of Eurosystem

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story