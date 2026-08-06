Kolte Patil Developers adds six redevelopment projects in Mumbai

With estimated gross development value of Rs 6,000 cr

Kolte Patil Developers announced the addition of six society redevelopment projects across prime locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a combined estimated GDV of Rs. 6,000 crore.

Strategically located across Santacruz West, Andheri West (Lokhandwala), Oshiwara, Versova, Ghatkopar East and Vashi, the projects are situated in well-established residential micro-markets that continue to witness growing demand driven by robust infrastructure, strong connectivity and limited availability of developable land.

Commenting on the development, Rajesh Patil, Managing Director, Kolte-Patil Developers Limited, said, We are entering a new phase of accelerated growth in MMR. With a combined estimated GDV of approximately Rs. 6,000 crore, these six projects significantly strengthen our development pipeline and reinforce our commitment to build a scaled, high-quality presence in the region. Following our strategic partnership with Blackstone, our focus is on scaling the business through larger project opportunities, and a calibrated mix of formats across residential segments, with a sharper emphasis on value-accretive growth. We expect all six projects to be launched over the next 6 to 12 months, subject to requisite approvals. This portfolio reflects the trust that housing societies have placed in Kolte-Patil's redevelopment expertise. It also reinforces our capability to create landmark developments that deliver enduring value to residents, homebuyers and all our stakeholders.