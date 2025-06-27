Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 69.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 69.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 20.10% to Rs 1023.28 crore

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation declined 69.17% to Rs 47.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.10% to Rs 1023.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1280.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.18% to Rs 137.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 329.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 3935.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4428.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1023.281280.65 -20 3935.104428.72 -11 OPM %8.5512.09 -8.6711.76 - PBDT87.17209.02 -58 292.37491.81 -41 PBT47.58154.35 -69 137.69329.26 -58 NP47.58154.35 -69 137.69329.26 -58

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

