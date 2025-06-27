Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 69.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.10% to Rs 1023.28 crore

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation declined 69.17% to Rs 47.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.10% to Rs 1023.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1280.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.18% to Rs 137.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 329.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 3935.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4428.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.