Suryoday SFB re-appoints Baskar Ramachandran as MD & CEO for three years

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB)'s board approved the re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran as managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) for the period of three years with effect from 23 January 2026 to 22 January 2029.

Baskar Babu Ramachandran holds a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras and a masters degree in business administration from Pondicherry University. He has participated in the management development programme for strategic management for corporate leadership conducted by Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has several years of experience in the banking and finance sector.

He was appointed as the MD and CEO of the bank with effect from 23 January 2017. His term renewed for three years from January 23, 2020 and subsequently extended for another three-year starting 23 January 2023.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers a wide array of services to its customers, through its array of asset and liability products, via multiple delivery channels. The bank has a wide presence across 15 states and UTs across India through its 710 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 33.78 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 60.84 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income increased 4.2% YoY to Rs 530.68 crore in Q4 FY25. The counter declined 2.73% to end at Rs 137.40 on the BSE.