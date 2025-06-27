Stock Alert: Hitachi Energy, Power Mech Projects, Torrent Pharma, Western Carriers

Hitachi Energy India has received an order from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply 30 units of 765-kilovolt (kV) 500 megavolt-ampere (MVA) single-phase transformers.

Power Mech Projects has secured orders worth Rs 159 crore from Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL), for setting up of grid connected distributed solar power plants for solarization of agricultural/ mixed feeders (with agricultural load) in power sub-stations through procurement of power by Bihar DISCOMs (NBPDCL/SBPDCL) at various locations in the State of Bihar

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has issued commercial papers (CPs) amounting to Rs 300 crore at an interest rate of 5.93% p.a for a tenure of 92 days.