Kopran consolidated net profit declines 32.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 135.22 crore

Net profit of Kopran declined 32.88% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 135.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.135.22139.4410.4513.0214.1518.619.8914.737.4511.10

