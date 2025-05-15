Kopran consolidated net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.37% to Rs 172.36 crore

Net profit of Kopran declined 48.01% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.37% to Rs 172.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.35% to Rs 38.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 629.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 614.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

