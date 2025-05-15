Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kopran consolidated net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Kopran consolidated net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2025 quarter

May 15 2025
Sales decline 7.37% to Rs 172.36 crore

Net profit of Kopran declined 48.01% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.37% to Rs 172.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.35% to Rs 38.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 629.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 614.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales172.36186.08 -7 629.60614.59 2 OPM %9.9211.66 -11.5812.11 - PBDT17.5828.77 -39 67.5480.43 -16 PBT13.7125.18 -46 51.9567.54 -23 NP9.6818.62 -48 38.5550.96 -24

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

