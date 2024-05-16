Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 15.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 15.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 167.94 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 15.26% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 167.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.79% to Rs 63.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 603.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 482.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales167.94136.90 23 603.14482.15 25 OPM %15.4913.90 -15.9311.81 - PBDT28.3420.28 40 103.1160.79 70 PBT26.4218.67 42 95.4954.19 76 NP15.1813.17 15 63.7839.18 63

