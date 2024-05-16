Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 15.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 167.94 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 15.26% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 167.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.79% to Rs 63.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 603.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 482.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

