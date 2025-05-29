Kothari Products consolidated net profit declines 10.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.35% to Rs 222.83 crore

Net profit of Kothari Products declined 10.23% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.35% to Rs 222.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 276.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 93.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 32.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 957.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 992.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

