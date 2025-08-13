U P Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.75% to Rs 28.86 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.75% to Rs 28.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.8621.2617.670.336.601.144.36-0.963.26-0.72

