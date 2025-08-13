GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 5.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 326.78 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 5.94% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 326.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 370.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.326.78370.087.336.3326.1925.0825.3824.3519.0918.02

