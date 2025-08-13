Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 5.94% in the June 2025 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 5.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 326.78 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 5.94% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 326.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 370.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales326.78370.08 -12 OPM %7.336.33 -PBDT26.1925.08 4 PBT25.3824.35 4 NP19.0918.02 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 36.84% in the June 2025 quarter

U P Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Precot consolidated net profit rises 20.21% in the June 2025 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 103.36% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story