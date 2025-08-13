Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 57.36 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 21.79% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.57.3648.675.945.322.762.571.581.701.401.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News