Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 47.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 47.34% to Rs 45.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 314.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 274.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.314.75274.3027.4024.9484.7664.0660.7041.7545.7531.05

