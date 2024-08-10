Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 52.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 24.77 croreNet profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 52.17% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 24.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.7719.19 29 OPM %10.8210.21 -PBDT2.651.86 42 PBT2.261.48 53 NP1.751.15 52
