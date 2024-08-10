Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 52.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 24.77 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 52.17% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 24.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.7719.1910.8210.212.651.862.261.481.751.15

