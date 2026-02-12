Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales reported at Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.14-0.14 LP OPM %88.60142.86 -PBDT1.01-0.20 LP PBT1.01-0.20 LP NP0.82-0.25 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eastern Treads reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 868.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 11.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Woodsvilla standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story