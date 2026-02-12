Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 11.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 4.41 croreNet profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 11.43% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.413.93 12 OPM %92.9792.88 -PBDT1.241.40 -11 PBT1.241.40 -11 NP1.241.40 -11
