Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 11.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 4.41 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 11.43% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

