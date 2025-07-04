Stanley Lifestyles allots 18,505 equity shares under ESOP

Stanley Lifestyles has allotted 18,505 equity shares under ESOP on 04 July 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company accordingly increases from Rs. 11,42,14,316/-divided into 5,71,07,158 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each to Rs. 11,42,51,326/-divided into 5,71,25,663 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each. The new equity shares issued shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares.

