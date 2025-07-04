Zinka Logistics Solutions gains after RBI grants PPI license to TZF Logistics Solutions

Zinka Logistics Solutions rose 1.60% to Rs 437.10 after the company announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a prepaid payment instruments (PPI) license to TZF Logistics Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

According to an exchange filing, the certificate of authorization, issued on 3 July 2025, allows TZF Logistics Solutions to issue prepaid payment instruments under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, and related RBI circulars.

The company stated that the license will help TZF Logistics Solutions to set up and operate a payment system for prepaid payment instruments.

Zinka Logistics Solution offers a digital platform, the BlackBuck app, for truck operators. Truck operators use the BlackBuck app for their diverse business needs. It offers payments, telematics, a freight marketplace, and vehicle financing services to help truck operators manage their business and grow their income.