Ugro Capital allots 70,500 equity shares under ESOS

Ugro Capital has allotted 70,500 equity shares under ESOS on 04 July 2025. In view of this the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 1,16,68,49,570/- divided into 11,66,84,957 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,16,75,54,570/- divided into 11,67,55,457 equity shares face value of Rs.10/- each.

