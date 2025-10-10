KP Group signs MoU with Gujarat Govt.'s Energy & Petrochemicals Dept.

To invest Rs 8,000 cr for establishment of Hydrogen and EV fuel stations across Gujarat

KP Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Energy & Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat, for the establishment of Hydrogen and Electric Vehicle (EV) fuel stations across Gujarat. The initiative, part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (North Region) held at Ganpat University, Mehsana, marks a major step towards strengthening Gujarat's clean energy and e-mobility ecosystem.

Under this MoU, KP Group will invest Rs 8,000 crore to establish a state-wide network of Hydrogen and EV fuel stations, generating approximately 1,000 employment opportunities. The project will serve as a key enabler for Gujarat's transition toward low-carbon, sustainable mobility.