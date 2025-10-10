Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KP Group signs MoU with Gujarat Govt.'s Energy & Petrochemicals Dept.

KP Group signs MoU with Gujarat Govt.'s Energy & Petrochemicals Dept.

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
To invest Rs 8,000 cr for establishment of Hydrogen and EV fuel stations across Gujarat

KP Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Energy & Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat, for the establishment of Hydrogen and Electric Vehicle (EV) fuel stations across Gujarat. The initiative, part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (North Region) held at Ganpat University, Mehsana, marks a major step towards strengthening Gujarat's clean energy and e-mobility ecosystem.

Under this MoU, KP Group will invest Rs 8,000 crore to establish a state-wide network of Hydrogen and EV fuel stations, generating approximately 1,000 employment opportunities. The project will serve as a key enabler for Gujarat's transition toward low-carbon, sustainable mobility.

The Government of Gujarat, would facilitate KP Group in obtaining necessary permissions, registrations, approvals and clearances from relevant departments as per the prevailing state policies, rules and regulationsensuring timely and smooth project implementation.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

