Indosolar standalone net profit rises 388.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indosolar rose 388.82% to Rs 46.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 620.82% to Rs 202.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.202.5528.1034.9276.8070.3617.7561.149.4846.349.48

