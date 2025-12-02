Mazda secures Rs 25-cr order from Mumbai-based EPC consultant

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mazda announced that it has received an order worth Rs 24.50 crore from a leading EPC consultant in Mumbai for the supply of condensers.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled for completion over 11 months from the date of approval of technical drawings and documents. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Mazda is engaged in the business of manufacturing engineering goods like vacuum products, evaporators, pollution control equipment and manufacturing of food products like food colour, various fruit jams & fruit mix powders, etc.