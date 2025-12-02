Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazda secures Rs 25-cr order from Mumbai-based EPC consultant

Mazda secures Rs 25-cr order from Mumbai-based EPC consultant

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mazda announced that it has received an order worth Rs 24.50 crore from a leading EPC consultant in Mumbai for the supply of condensers.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled for completion over 11 months from the date of approval of technical drawings and documents. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Mazda is engaged in the business of manufacturing engineering goods like vacuum products, evaporators, pollution control equipment and manufacturing of food products like food colour, various fruit jams & fruit mix powders, etc.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 7.58 crore in Q2 FY26, down 15.6% from Rs 8.98 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 10.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 50.84 crore in Q2 FY26.

The counter rose 0.47% to Rs 235.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coforge introduces new accelerators on its Quasar AI platform

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over electoral roll revision

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story