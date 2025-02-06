KPI Green Energy hits the roof after Q3 PAT zooms 67% YoY to Rs 85 cr

KPI Green Energy hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 452.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 67% to Rs 84.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 50.61 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 38.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 458.36 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 was Rs 114.95 crore, an increase of 60.2% from Rs 71.77 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses increased 35.3% to Rs 351.09 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 259.55 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 256.02 crore (up 43.5% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.74 crore (up 194.2% YoY).

The companys consolidated EBITDA jumped 38% to Rs 144.54 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 104.77 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, revenue from sales of power & solar power plants grew 38.9% YoY to Rs 458.22 crore while revenue from sales of plots fell 48.1% YoY to Rs 0.14 crore.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 85.9% to Rs 220.44 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 118.61 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 58.7% YoY to Rs 1,166.04 crore in 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared third interim dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the payment of interim dividend is 18 February 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

