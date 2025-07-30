Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veefin Solutions establishes regional base in Nigeria

Veefin Solutions establishes regional base in Nigeria

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Veefin Solutions announced the establishment of its regional base in Nigeria, marking a major milestone in its strategic international expansion.

This move positions Veefin to leverage its deep expertise in the BFSI sector and extensive partner ecosystem to scale the distribution of its technology solutions across key African markets. With an on ground presence, the company will strengthen its regional operations, enabling more effective business development and client engagement.

Nigeria will serve as Veefin's operational hub for Africa, offering closer proximity to leading financial institutions and enhancing the company's ability to execute growth initiatives in the region. This expansion reflects Veefin's global vision of building world-class digital lending infrastructure and meeting the rising demand for technology-driven financial services in emerging markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story