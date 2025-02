KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 1.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.40% to Rs 40.39 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries rose 1.42% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.3937.2614.6815.144.974.824.064.042.862.82

