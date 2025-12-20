Kranti Inds receives new purchase orders from Armoured Vehicles Nigam worth Rs 20 lakh

Kranti Industries said it has received additional purchase orders from Armoured Vehicles Nigam, Machine Tool Prototype Factory (AVNL - MTPF) for machining of precision components for defence applications.

The aggregate value of the orders stands at approximately Rs 19,71,900. The orders are to be executed within three months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the orders. Further, the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Kranti Industries manufactures precision-machined components. The company caters to critical requirements across the automotive, agriculture, construction and electric vehicle sectors, serving both domestic and global OEMs.