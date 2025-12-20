Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kranti Inds receives new purchase orders from Armoured Vehicles Nigam worth Rs 20 lakh

Kranti Inds receives new purchase orders from Armoured Vehicles Nigam worth Rs 20 lakh

Image
Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Kranti Industries said it has received additional purchase orders from Armoured Vehicles Nigam, Machine Tool Prototype Factory (AVNL - MTPF) for machining of precision components for defence applications.

The aggregate value of the orders stands at approximately Rs 19,71,900. The orders are to be executed within three months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the orders. Further, the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Kranti Industries manufactures precision-machined components. The company caters to critical requirements across the automotive, agriculture, construction and electric vehicle sectors, serving both domestic and global OEMs.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in Q2 FY26, steeply higher than the Rs 0.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 20.3% year on year to Rs 21.26 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Kranti Industries rose 0.32% end at Rs 81.90 on Friday, 19 December 2025

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shree Refrigerations secures domestic contract worth Rs 6-cr

Soma Textiles & Industries secures work orders worth Rs 343.95 cr

PVR INOX opens 2-screen multiplex in Leh

Meta Infotech secures new purchase orders worth Rs 170 lakh

Archean Chemical Industries extends loan to subsidiary - Neun Infra

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story