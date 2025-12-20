Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Refrigerations secures domestic contract worth Rs 6-cr

Shree Refrigerations secures domestic contract worth Rs 6-cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Shree Refrigerations said it has received a domestic order worth Rs 5.69 crore from CPRO, Material Organisation, Mumbai for the supply of spares for Class B.

The order is scheduled to be executed by 19 December 2026, and the total value, including GST, stands at Rs 5,69,29,251.58.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the order. Further, the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Shree Refrigerations is engaged in the business of manufacturing Chillers, refrigeration and air conditioning appliances and other parts of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) Industry, offering array of advanced systems and equipment to industries majorly in domestic market.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 98.73 crore and a net profit of Rs 13.55 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Shree Refrigerations fell 1.08% to end at Rs 192.95 on Friday, 19 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

