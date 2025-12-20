Shree Refrigerations secures domestic contract worth Rs 6-cr

Shree Refrigerations said it has received a domestic order worth Rs 5.69 crore from CPRO, Material Organisation, Mumbai for the supply of spares for Class B.

The order is scheduled to be executed by 19 December 2026, and the total value, including GST, stands at Rs 5,69,29,251.58.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the order. Further, the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Shree Refrigerations is engaged in the business of manufacturing Chillers, refrigeration and air conditioning appliances and other parts of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) Industry, offering array of advanced systems and equipment to industries majorly in domestic market.