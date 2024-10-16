Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 150.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.64% to Rs 30.45 croreNet profit of Lactose (India) rose 150.62% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.4524.43 25 OPM %16.4513.88 -PBDT3.942.34 68 PBT2.611.14 129 NP2.030.81 151
