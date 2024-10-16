Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 150.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.64% to Rs 30.45 crore

Net profit of Lactose (India) rose 150.62% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.30.4524.4316.4513.883.942.342.611.142.030.81

