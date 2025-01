Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 454.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.05% to Rs 304.03 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 454.86% to Rs 20.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.05% to Rs 304.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 230.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.304.03230.2414.5710.2436.5715.1428.826.2620.533.70

