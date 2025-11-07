Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13678.05% to Rs 56.49 crore

Net Loss of Tips Films reported to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13678.05% to Rs 56.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.56.490.41-28.09-724.39-15.65-3.30-15.85-3.50-14.25-3.50

