AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 8.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 8.07% to Rs 277.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 256.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 1029.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1030.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1029.671030.5128.8326.75387.91360.92359.96337.35277.44256.72

