Arvind consolidated net profit rises 73.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.35% to Rs 2371.14 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 73.14% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 2371.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2188.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2371.142188.3110.4110.10220.59194.25148.65134.75103.4059.72

