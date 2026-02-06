Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.30% to Rs 135.79 croreNet Loss of Kriti Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 35.30% to Rs 135.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 209.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales135.79209.88 -35 OPM %4.09-0.65 -PBDT2.61-6.55 LP PBT-1.74-10.38 83 NP-0.47-10.89 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content