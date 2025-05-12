Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wealth First Portfolio Managers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wealth First Portfolio Managers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -3.26 crore

Net loss of Wealth First Portfolio Managers reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.99% to Rs 34.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 53.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-3.2614.59 PL 53.1654.33 -2 OPM %191.1083.14 -75.5879.51 - PBDT-5.3018.00 PL 46.9955.78 -16 PBT-5.4117.90 PL 46.6355.42 -16 NP-4.2913.87 PL 34.1542.68 -20

