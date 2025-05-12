Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 108.81% in the March 2025 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 108.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 77.40% to Rs 1909.86 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 108.81% to Rs 145.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.40% to Rs 1909.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1076.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.34% to Rs 287.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.30% to Rs 4869.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2746.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1909.861076.57 77 4869.532746.50 77 OPM %11.0910.82 -9.949.53 - PBDT198.63104.09 91 430.31223.08 93 PBT179.9290.52 99 364.69176.47 107 NP145.2369.55 109 287.80134.90 113

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

