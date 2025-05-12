PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 108.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.40% to Rs 1909.86 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 108.81% to Rs 145.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.40% to Rs 1909.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1076.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.34% to Rs 287.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 77.30% to Rs 4869.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2746.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

