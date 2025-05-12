Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 234.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.17% to Rs 676.10 crore

Net Loss of Ather Energy reported to Rs 234.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 283.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 676.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 523.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 812.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1059.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.58% to Rs 2255.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1753.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

676.10523.402255.001753.80-25.50-45.57-25.76-39.04-189.20-245.60-641.30-738.40-234.40-283.30-812.30-885.10-234.40-283.30-812.30-1059.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News