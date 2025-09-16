SpiceJet signs lease deal to induct eight additional Boeing 737 aircraft

Spicejet said that it has signed lease agreements for the induction of another eight Boeing 737 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet ahead of the Winter Schedule 2025.
"With this, the airlines planned fleet additions rise to 18 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to meet the rising demand for air travel during the upcoming festive and winter season, the company said.
The latest announcement comes on the back of two earlier lease agreements covering the induction of 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, scheduled to join the fleet starting October 2025.
Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer of SpiceJet, said that the airline was adding eight more Boeing 737 aircraft to its fleet, taking the total planned inductions to 18 aircraft for the Winter Schedule 2025. He added that with the upcoming festive and winter travel season, the new aircraft would enable the airline to increase frequencies on key routes and meet the growing passenger demand.
Spicejet is an IATA‐IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q‐400s and is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the regional connectivity scheme.
The airline company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 235.08 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 149.95 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations tumbled 34% YoY to Rs 1,033.36 crore in Q1 June 2025.
The scrip rose 0.86% to currently trade at Rs 32.72 on the BSE.
