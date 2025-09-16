Nifty trades above 25,150 mark; oil & gas shares rally for 5th day

The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Oil & Gas stocks extended gains for fifth consecutive trading sessions.
At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 343.07 points or 0.42% to 81,127.81. The Nifty 50 index added 98.15 points or 0.39% to 25,167.35.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.59%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,498 shares rose and 1,398 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.
IPO Update:
The initial public offer (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales received bids for 20,34,600 shares as against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (16 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.15 times.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.77% to 11,210.55. The index has posted gains for five straight sessions, rising a total of 2.56%.
Aegis Logistics (up 7%), Mahanagar Gas (up 3.65%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 2.58%), Gujarat Gas (up 2.43%) and Oil India (up 1.06%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 1.02%), Petronet LNG (up 0.85%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.58%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.57%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.54%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
JSW Infrastructure advanced 2.24% after the company announced that JSW Kolkata Container Terminal has entered into concession agreement with the port authority of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata, for a period of 30 years.
Sattrix Information Security hit an upper limit of 5% after the company announced that its U.S. joint venture, World Tech Nexus LLC, has received business registration.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced rose 1.05% after the companys Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business vertical received significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu.
Global Markets:
Asian market traded mixed on Tuesday, with Japans Nikkei 225 setting the pace for gains. Sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled encouraging progress in trade negotiations with China during talks held in Spain.
The discussions, however, were overshadowed by news of a framework agreement on the divestment of Chinese-owned TikTok. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reportedly speaking in Madrid on Monday, said the commercial terms of the deal had already been finalized.
Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to discuss the terms.
Oil prices were in focus today as market participants contemplated potential supply disruption from Russia after Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries.
Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in an attempt to impair Moscow's war capability, as talks to end their conflict have stalled.
Overnight on Wall Street, equities ended higher ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting this week.
The S&P 500 added 0.5% to settle at 6,615.28, closing above the 6,600 mark for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9% to a record 22,348.75, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 49.23 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 45,883.45.
