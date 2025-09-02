Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated Services gains on bagging Rs 370-cr order

Krystal Integrated Services gains on bagging Rs 370-cr order

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Krystal Integrated Services advanced 2.28% to Rs 690 after the company announced that it has secured a five-year contract worth Rs 370 crore from the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune.

The contract involves the provision of mechanised housekeeping and outsourced manpower services across a wide network of welfare institutions in Maharashtra, marking one of the most socially impactful projects in Krystals government services portfolio.

The project covers a broad range of facilities including hostels, residential schools, welfare homes, training institutes, and administrative facilities across Maharashtra, where thousands of students, senior citizens, and vulnerable communities depend on public services for education, care, and shelter. By introducing professional facility management practices, Krystal will help create safe, dignified, and supportive environments that directly improve daily living and learning conditions.

The Commissionerate of Social Welfare operates one of the largest welfare ecosystems in India. It manages over 2,800 hostels for boys and girls, 93 residential schools, and 19 Scheduled Ashram Schools, in addition to a residential school in Pune for children of sweepers. The department also oversees six Industrial Training Institutes, 34 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nyay Bhavans, 54 old age homes, as well as several cooperative societies and spinning mills, while serving as a major access point for various government welfare schemes.

The company stated that through this partnership, it aims to support the Commissionerates mission of inclusivity and empowerment by delivering services that go beyond efficiency to ensure dignity, cleanliness, and care in everyday spaces.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.5% to Rs 11.50 crore on 25.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 323.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; FMCG shares rally for 3rd day

Marsons bags Rs 27-cr order from Cabcon India

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

Nifty trades above 24,650 mark; European mkt decline

Bank of India spurts 1.3%

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story