Krystal Integrated Services gains on bagging Rs 370-cr order

Krystal Integrated Services advanced 2.28% to Rs 690 after the company announced that it has secured a five-year contract worth Rs 370 crore from the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune.

The contract involves the provision of mechanised housekeeping and outsourced manpower services across a wide network of welfare institutions in Maharashtra, marking one of the most socially impactful projects in Krystals government services portfolio.

The project covers a broad range of facilities including hostels, residential schools, welfare homes, training institutes, and administrative facilities across Maharashtra, where thousands of students, senior citizens, and vulnerable communities depend on public services for education, care, and shelter. By introducing professional facility management practices, Krystal will help create safe, dignified, and supportive environments that directly improve daily living and learning conditions.

The Commissionerate of Social Welfare operates one of the largest welfare ecosystems in India. It manages over 2,800 hostels for boys and girls, 93 residential schools, and 19 Scheduled Ashram Schools, in addition to a residential school in Pune for children of sweepers. The department also oversees six Industrial Training Institutes, 34 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nyay Bhavans, 54 old age homes, as well as several cooperative societies and spinning mills, while serving as a major access point for various government welfare schemes. The company stated that through this partnership, it aims to support the Commissionerates mission of inclusivity and empowerment by delivering services that go beyond efficiency to ensure dignity, cleanliness, and care in everyday spaces.