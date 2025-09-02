Marsons bags Rs 27-cr order from Cabcon India

Marsons announced that it has secured a purchase worth worth Rs 27.35 crore from Cabcon India for the for supply of 38 nos of 33/11 KV, 3ph, 50 Hz, ONAN, 10.0 MVA, Cu wound, outdoor, conventional type power transformer with accessories.
The order, valued at Rs 27,35,24,000, is scheduled for execution over a period of six months.
The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under the category of related party transactions. Moreover, there is no interest from the promoter or promoter group in the awarding entity.
Marsons is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing of transformer, transformer goods & other rental income.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 53.2% to Rs 8.03 crore on 57.4% increase in net sales to Rs 47.03 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Shares of Marsons fell 1.02% to Rs 190.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
