Sensex, Nifty trade lower; FMCG shares rally for 3rd day

The key equity benchmarks pared all gains and traded with moderate losses in mid-afternoon trade, despite robust GST collection in August. Investors are closely monitoring developments on U.S. tariff measures, FII outcome and monthly auto sales data. The Nifty slipped below 24,550 mark.

FMCG shares witnessed buying demand for third consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 271.49 points or 0.33% to 80,092.15. The Nifty 50 index fell 79.10 points or 0.33% to 24,540.60.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.52%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,421 shares rose and 1,659 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged. Economy: India collected 1.86 trillion rupees ($21.26 billion) as goods and services tax in August, 6.5% higher than the same period last year, the government said on Monday. Trump Tariffs: Activity on the domestic bourses will be in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said that India had offered to reduce its tariffs on U.S. imports to zero. "They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but its getting late. They should have done so years ago, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that the U.S.′ relationship with India was one sided, the report added.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG Index gained 0.80% to 56,625.60. The index jumped 1.82% for the third consecutive trading sessions. Dabur India (up 3.49%), United Breweries (up 2.57%), Emami (up 2.38%), Nestle India (up 1.85%) and Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.69%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.45%), Marico (up 1.33%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.27%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.12%) and Radico Khaitan (up 0.91%) advanced. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.583 from the previous close of 6.585. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1325 compared with its close of 88.1000 during the previous trading session.