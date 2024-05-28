Machhar Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 5.17 crore

Net profit of Machhar Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 16.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

5.174.6716.9317.1510.443.436.503.790.710.241.280.820.540.240.780.450.420.210.600.36

