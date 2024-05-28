Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Machhar Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Machhar Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 5.17 crore

Net profit of Machhar Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 16.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.174.67 11 16.9317.15 -1 OPM %10.443.43 -6.503.79 - PBDT0.710.24 196 1.280.82 56 PBT0.540.24 125 0.780.45 73 NP0.420.21 100 0.600.36 67

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

