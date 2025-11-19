KSB Ltd Slides 9.43%

KSB Ltd has lost 17.26% over last one month compared to 1.18% gain in BSE Industrials index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX

KSB Ltd lost 9.43% today to trade at Rs 669.6. The BSE Industrials index is down 0.17% to quote at 15087.85. The index is up 1.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KEC International Ltd decreased 6.55% and 3M India Ltd lost 5.73% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went up 5.03 % over last one year compared to the 9.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

KSB Ltd has lost 17.26% over last one month compared to 1.18% gain in BSE Industrials index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2884 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 917.9 on 26 Aug 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 19 Nov 2025.