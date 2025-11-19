Azad Engg jumps on inking long-term strategic pact with Pratt & Whitney Canada

Azad Engineering rallied 3.90% to Rs 1,702 after it has entered into a long-term strategic agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp. to manufacture & develop aircraft engine components.

The agreement establishes a framework for long-term collaboration, aimed at enhancing Azads manufacturing capabilities in alignment with national aerospace and defense priorities. While the financial size and certain key terms of the agreement remain undisclosed due to confidentiality, the company clarified that no shareholding or related-party involvement exists between the two entities.

As part of the collaboration, Azad will support Pratt & Whitney Canada in the production of critical engine components, reinforcing Indias growing role as a trusted aerospace manufacturing hub. The arrangement does not involve issuance of shares, board nominations, or any potential conflict-of-interest scenarios, the company said.

The agreement, signed with an international entity, is classified as a long-term contract, although the execution timeline has also been withheld due to confidentiality obligations. Azad noted that none of its promoters or promoter group companies have any interest in Pratt & Whitney Canada, and the engagement does not fall under related-party transactions. Further details on amendments or termination conditions will be disclosed to exchanges as required, the company added. Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.