Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engg jumps on inking long-term strategic pact with Pratt & Whitney Canada

Azad Engg jumps on inking long-term strategic pact with Pratt & Whitney Canada

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Azad Engineering rallied 3.90% to Rs 1,702 after it has entered into a long-term strategic agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp. to manufacture & develop aircraft engine components.

The agreement establishes a framework for long-term collaboration, aimed at enhancing Azads manufacturing capabilities in alignment with national aerospace and defense priorities. While the financial size and certain key terms of the agreement remain undisclosed due to confidentiality, the company clarified that no shareholding or related-party involvement exists between the two entities.

As part of the collaboration, Azad will support Pratt & Whitney Canada in the production of critical engine components, reinforcing Indias growing role as a trusted aerospace manufacturing hub. The arrangement does not involve issuance of shares, board nominations, or any potential conflict-of-interest scenarios, the company said.

The agreement, signed with an international entity, is classified as a long-term contract, although the execution timeline has also been withheld due to confidentiality obligations.

Azad noted that none of its promoters or promoter group companies have any interest in Pratt & Whitney Canada, and the engagement does not fall under related-party transactions.

Further details on amendments or termination conditions will be disclosed to exchanges as required, the company added.

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 55.8% to Rs 32.74 crore on a 30.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 145.63 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Skipper elevates Jalaj Kumar Malpani as COO

Ceinsys Tech secures additional work order of Rs 1.86 cr from MRSAC

Inox Solar signs MoU with KPI Green Energy

India reiterates right to counter terrorism at SCO Summit in Moscow

INR likely to stay pressured amid firm dollar overseas

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story