Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 0.21%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 0.21% today to trade at Rs 1725.2. The BSE Realty index is up 0.29% to quote at 7222.14. The index is down 0.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SignatureGlobal India Ltd increased 0.03% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 4.34 % over last one year compared to the 9.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 0.51% over last one month compared to 0.85% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 238 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12804 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1897.75 on 17 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1048.3 on 07 Apr 2025.